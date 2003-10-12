© 2022 NPR Illinois
Low-Wage America: Kendra Johns

By Noah Adams
Published October 12, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT
Kendra Johns and her two children in Augusta, Me.

Women raising children by themselves -- and working full time at low-wage jobs to make that possible -- often have a patchwork existence. NPR's Noah Adams recently met 41-year-old Kendra Johns, her 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who live in the Maine capital of Augusta.

Johns works for a traveling team of photographers who take school photos, and in the off-season she works in a greenhouse.

Money is tight, but she finds opportunities to live well where she can: "I mean, it doesn't have to cost a fortune," Johns tells Adams.

Noah Adams
Noah Adams, long-time co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, brings more than three decades of radio experience to his current job as a contributing correspondent for NPR's National Desk., focusing on the low-wage workforce, farm issues, and the Katrina aftermath. Now based in Ohio, he travels extensively for his reporting assignments, a position he's held since 2003.
