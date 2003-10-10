Dali's Disney Film

In 1946, Salvador Dali and Walt Disney planned a cartoon together. But the short subject Destino was left unfinished after Disney and its partner, RKO, decided it probably wouldn't make any money.

But as David D'Arcy reports, Walt Disney regretted the decision. And Disney's nephew Roy Disney, who now heads the company's animation division, decided to revive the project.

Destino is a six-minute film set to a Spanish song, devoid of dialogue and without a clear story line. It follows a dark-eyed ballerina on a journey among strange objects through a desert landscape in a dreamlike atmosphere.

A completed version will appear at festivals around the world before Oscar-nomination time, and Disney plans to release it next year on a DVD with a documentary that tells the whole story.

