Next month, for the first time, the United States will host an international competition that until now has only been held in Europe. On Nov. 1, in Carson City, Nev., more than 100 world class entrants will compete in the 17 categories of the World Beard and Moustache Championships. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with the man who snagged the event for America, Phil Olsen.

The categories include eight types of moustache, such as the Imperial and Fu Manchu; four types of goatees and other partial beards, such as the Musketeer; and five types of full beards. A look at some of the categories under full beards:

Natural: Full beard flowing downward, with moustache fully integrated. No artificial styling aids permitted.

Full beard, styled moustache: The beard flows downward without the use of artificial styling aids; the moustache is styled with artificial styling aids.

Garibaldi: Wide and full, with bottom round and moustache integrated. No artificial styling aids permitted.

Verdi: Bottom round, relatively short; cheeks slightly shaved and moustache prominent. Artificial styling aids permitted.

Freestyle: Anything goes! Creativity encouraged; artificial styling aids permitted.

