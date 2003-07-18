Treating Alcoholism in Older Americans

Each year, about as many elderly Americans are admitted to hospitals for alcohol-related problems as for heart attacks. Yet most people don't realize that alcoholism is a problem for many older adults.

The good news is treatment programs are getting results when they are set up specifically to help older adults. NPR's Joseph Shapiro visits the private Hanley-Hazelden Center in Florida, which offers a treatment program for older alcoholics.

