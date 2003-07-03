© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Fireworks Family

Published July 3, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

On Morning Edition, NPR's Bob Edwards interviews George Zambelli Jr., whose grandfather emigrated from Italy in 1893 to start a fireworks manufacturing business now into its fourth generation.

The Zambellis have displayed fireworks at White House state dinners and other special occasions for every president since John F. Kennedy.

While computers now control the firing systems, and new geometric patterns emerge every year, Zambelli says, "the handcraftsmanship of pyrotechnics is the same as it was a couple of hundred years ago -- paper, paste, twine."

"It's a way to paint the skies," he says.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories