Public Opinion Mixed on Iraqi Arms Issue

While Capitol Hill is consumed with debate over the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, public opinion seems less vocal. NPR asked three reporters to ask three groups of people whether it matter if weapons of mass destruction are found in Iraq. Russell Lewis of member station KPBS reports that to a group of vets in San Diego, finding the weapons is something they believe will happen, and their faith that they exist in Iraq is unshaken. NPR's Tom Goldman found a group of people in Portland, Ore., who are much more skeptical of U.S. officials' claims that the weapons exist -- and believe lies may have been told to build support for the war. And Nancy Solomon found a group in New Jersey who have mixed feelings about finding weapons of mass destruction.

Copyright 2003 NPR