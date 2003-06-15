Ford Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Marisa Penaloza, NPR News / / Period costumes and a Model T Ford at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich. -- dubbed Greenfield Village

On Monday the Ford Motor Company celebrates its 100th anniversary. Ford's innovation in the early 1900s brought America the Model T and the assembly line. NPR's John Ydstie looks back on the company's influence on American society.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.