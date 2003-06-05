War Crimes Trials in Sierra Leone

Since last year, a multinational war crimes court has been working in the West African nation of Sierra Leone, trying to find and prosecute those responsible for atrocities committed during the civil war there in the 1990s.

This week, the court indicted Charles Taylor, president of neighboring Liberia. American RadioWorks reporters Michael Montgomery and Deborah George were allowed unusual access to the special court and its investigators for this report.

