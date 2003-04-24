Accidental Bombing of Aziziyah, Iraq

One of the few major encounters with the Iraqi Republican Guard the U.S. Marine's 1st Division encountered during its drive to Baghdad was at the small Tigris river town of Aziziyah. NPR's John Burnett was with the 1st Division as it moved on to Baghdad. He retraces his steps to see what the battle was all about. He discovers what appears to have been an accidental U.S. bombing of a village near Aziziyah in which 31 civilians were killed as they slept.

Copyright 2003 NPR