NPR's Renee Montagne speaks with three winners of the Pulitzer prize, whose works of biography, history and music center on remembrance. She speaks to Robert Caro, winner of the Pulitzer for Biography for his book, Master of the Senate, Rick Atkinson, winner of the Pulitzer for History for his book, An Army at Dawn, and John Adams, winner of the Pulitzer for music for his composition, "On the Transmigration of Souls."

