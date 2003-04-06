U.S. Prepares Provisional Iraqi Government

The United States is getting ready to start a provisional civil administration for post-Saddam Iraq. It will be headed by a retired general who is sitting in Kuwait with a staff of advisers waiting for the green light to fly to Baghdad. Beyond that, the Pentagon has also flown a controversial exiled Iraqi leader and several hundred of his followers to Nasiriyah, Iraq, to add a loyal Iraqi component to the future administration. NPR's Mike Shuster reports.

