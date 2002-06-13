Painter Larry Rivers

The Corcoran Gallery in Washington DC is currently running the first major retrospective of Rivers' work. It's on display through August 19, 2002 and covers five decades of output. He's been called the father of Pop Art, and is considered one of the most important artists in the figurative tradition. Rivers was part of a loosely knit association of poets and painters who were young, poor and ambitious in New York in the 1950's. Rivers also was a jazz saxophonist, he appeared on camera and stage, did heavy drugs, and had an unashamed interest in sexuality that went from unconventional entanglements with both sexes to conventional participation in marriage and family life. This interview first aired June 12, 2001.

