Writer Bharati Mukherjee

Published March 31, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Writer Bharati Mukherjee's new novel is Desirable Daughters (Theia Press). Mukherjee is an Indian-born writer who emigrated to the U.S. as an adult. Her new novel is about a traditional Brahmin family transformed by contemporary culture. Mukherjee is the author of five novels, two nonfiction books and two collections of short stories, including The Middleman and Other Stories, for which she won the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Corrected: January 31, 2017 at 11:00 PM CST
A previous headline and story misspelled Bharati Mukherjee's name as Bharti.
