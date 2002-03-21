© 2022 NPR Illinois
We listen back to interviews about the making of the film 'The Graduate' with Dustin Hoffman

Fresh Air
Published March 21, 2002

The new Broadway adaptation of the film The Graduate is currently in previews and opens in a couple of weeks. It stars Kathleen Turner, Jason Biggs and Alicia Silverstone. We listen back to interviews about the making of the film. Actor Dustin Hoffman got his first big break starring in The Graduate. Some of the films he's starred in include: All The President's Men, Kramer vs. Kramer, Rainman, and Tootsie.

