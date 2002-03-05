Journalist Martin Meredith's new book is called Our Votes, Our Guns: Robert Mugabe and the Tragedy of Zimbabwe (Public Affairs). Later this week, Zimbabwe holds presidential elections, which means Mugabe's presidency is in jeopardy. The book chronicles Mugabe's transformation from political visionary to violent dictator. Meredith has now spent many years writing about Africa -- first as a foreign correspondent for the London Observer and Sunday Times, and now as an author and commentator. His other books include, In the Name of Apartheid: South Africa's New Era and Nelson Mandela.

