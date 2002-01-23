A Youth Spent in Prison

Robert Siegel visits once again with Jeremy Armstrong -- also known as inmate #342386 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. Robert first met Jeremy five years ago, before his trial. Jeremy was 15 years old when he was tried for murder. The judge sentenced him as an adult to 20 years in prison. Two years ago, Robert went back to Wisconsin to talk with Jeremy about prison life. Jeremy was then 18. Today, Robert talks with a 20-year-old Jeremy who's five months away from his first parole hearing. They talk about what's happened in prison and what he has learned over the past two years.

