Published December 24, 2001 at 11:00 PM CST

Emily Carter reads Cold Feet: A Christmas Story. It's about Samuel Kaminsky, a hip restaurant owner from Miami. He's sentenced to rehab in Minnesota, and he has a very bad attitude about it. He has contempt for the people in his Minneapolis recovery group and he thinks they wear really ugly shoes. His own shoes are elegant handmade Italian leather loafers, beautiful but entirely unable to keep out the Midwestern winter. On Christmas he's all alone, until he finds a drunken Santa present-laden, passed out in the snow. Kaminsky tries to finish delivering the Santa's presents as a way to secure an invitation to a fancy Christmas party. Instead, he finds redemption - and a pair of big, ugly, warm boots.

