Scott Simon talks with Mike Linstead, a news editor with BBC Monitoring in Caversham, England, about U.S. military broadcasts to the people of Afghanistan. The BCC recorded some of these broadcasts this week from their monitoring post in Caversham. Using specially fitted C-130 aircraft called "Commando Solos," U.S. forces are playing music and advising Afghan civilians to stay away from military targets in their country.

