<I>Ed</I> Music With Eef Barzelay

Published September 4, 2001 at 9:52 AM CDT

Host Noah Adams talks to Eef Barzelay, singer and songwriter for the band Clem Snide. He and his colleagues were contacted by the producers of the NBC television show Ed to write a new theme song. Barzelay talks about three different songs he quickly wrote, plays them for us, and talks about how writing for a group of producers relies on so many unseen forces. He says it was hard to read people's minds, and sometimes what he thought was a perfect verse or chorus was outright rejected by the show.

