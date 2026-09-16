Lincoln Library and Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s Office offer passport registration day

Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Joe Roesch’s office will offer a passport registration day to the public this weekend. This service provides an easy way to obtain this important travel document.

Agents from the circuit clerk’s office will process passport applications from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19th, at the Lincoln Library, 326 S. 7th St., Springfield. Usual passport fees will apply.

Current processing times are found at travel.state.gov.

“Lincoln Library is happy to partner with the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s office to make passport sign ups more accessible for our community and expand our patrons’ horizons,” said Sara Kumerow, Reference and Adult Services Librarian.

Roesch encourages anyone in the Springfield area needing a passport to attend this event and apply for a passport.

Roesch said, “We are pleased to partner with local government, banks and merchants to provide community outreach events. Through these events, we hope to make the process of applying for a passport more convenient for everyone.” Anyone seeking a passport but unable to attend this event can apply in person at the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday, between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm. (The office is closed Saturday, Sunday, and all court holidays.)

When applicants arrive at the Lincoln Library for a passport, they must bring the following items:



Certified copy of your birth certificate (no photocopies or hospital certificate)

Valid photo ID

Approved passport photo (They can snap your photo )

Certified copies of court orders for name change, custody or adoption decrees

Two checks or money orders to pay applicable fees.

If you have any questions, please visit www.sangamonpassports.org, or call the circuit clerk’s passport office in advance at 217-747-5183.