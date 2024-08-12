Lincoln Library events mark the Springfield Race Riot anniversary

The public is invited to a special film screening about the 1908 Springfield Race Riot Wednesday night at Lincoln Library.

Through the use of historical photographs and dramatic readings and re-enactments based on original newspaper accounts, the 30-minute film Springfield Had No Shame includes comments from historians and eyewitnesses. It starts at 6 p.m. in the Carnegie Room North.

Wednesday Aug. 14 is the 116th anniversary of the event.

Following the film, researchers Kathryn Harris, Doris Bailey, and Janay Hammons will host a discussion.

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15 at Lincoln Library, Dr. Brian Mitchell, Director of Research and Interpretation at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, will present “A Closer Look at the Affected Community: An Examination of Businesses and Families Impacted by the Springfield Massacre.”

Also, an exhibit titled ‘Something So Horrible” will be on display both days.