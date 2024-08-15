Lil Wayne breaks Illinois State Fair grandstand attendance record

Illinois State Fair officials announced that 15,427 people attended the Lil Wayne show Wednesday. The rap artist broke a record set in 2011.

The top ticket seller was previously Jason Aldean who packed 15,329 seats in 2011, followed by Florida Georgia Line in 2014 with 15,204 tickets sold. Reba McEntire sold 14,823 in 2019 and Hootie and the Blowfish round out the top five record holders with 13,956 tickets sold in 1995.

“The Illinois State Fair brings people together,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Yesterday, our naturalization ceremony welcomed nearly 200 new citizens from 49 countries. That night, Lil Wayne smashed concert attendance records. Both events provided opportunities for people of all backgrounds, faiths and musical tastes to come together and celebrate our differences as well as our similarities.”

“Our team worked hard to ensure something for everyone at the Grandstand, and Lil Wayne is a rap legend,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “To break the previous attendance records underscores the importance of a diverse lineup at the Illinois State Fair.”

Grandstand shows continue with the Smashing Pumpkins Friday night, Miranda Lambert Saturday night and Shaboozey closes out the fair Sunday night. Concert tickets are still available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Grandstand box office.