Springfield house explosion under investigation

Authorities were called to a report of a home explosion in Springfield Tuesday morning.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said it responded at 10:56 a.m. to the 3300 block of East Enos Ave. First responders found the home fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Two men, a 64-year old and a 71-year old, were taken to the hospital with are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The department said statements made at the scene indicated the men were working on a hot water heater when the explosion occurred. Ameren was also notified due to suspicion of natural gas contributing to the incident.

Also responding were the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department and Grandview Police Department.

The fire was extinguished before 1 p.m.

