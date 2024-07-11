Family of woman shot by Sangamon County deputy hires attorney Ben Crump

Nationally-known defense attorney Ben Crump announced Thursday his firm is handling the case of Sonya Massey. The 36-year old woman died early Saturday after being shot by a deputy called to her home after the report of a prowler.

Crump issued a statement that also added a few details to the case.

“It is extremely hard to imagine how a woman who calls the police out of fear of an intruder ends up shot in the head by the police at her own home," he said. Authorities have released few details about the incident and the Illinois State Police, which has taken over the investigation, said body camera footage would not be released at this time.

"We demand that all body camera footage from this incident be released immediately so that Sonya’s family and the public can see what happened in those thirty deadly minutes. No family should have to endure the pain and suffering that Sonya’s loved ones are experiencing right now,” Crump said.

ISP said it is closely collaborating with the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office to conduct "a timely, comprehensive and transparent investigation."

"In order to protect the integrity of the legal process and the right to a fair trial in the event charges are filed, the body worn camera video and additional information related to the incident are not being released at this time," it said.

ISP added that when appropriate, additional information, including the video, will be shared with Massey's family.

Crump has become known for taking on high profile cases. He’s often featured on cable news shows. He is often referred to as “Black America’s attorney general.” Crump has represented families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Smith and others in wrongful death lawsuits.

Massey, a Black woman who lived in the 2800 block of S. Hoover Ave. in Springfield, called 9-1-1 early Saturday to report suspicious activity. Within an hour, she had been shot and taken to St. John's Hospital, where she died.

Crump was in Springfield last year. The family of Earl Moore, Jr. obtained him to represent them following Moore's death. He died from suffocation when he was strapped face down to an ambulance stretcher. Murder charges were filed against ambulance workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, both of Springfield. Their cases are still pending.

