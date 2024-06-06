Meeting set to discuss the future of Springfield Race Riot sites

The community is invited to a meeting Monday evening on commemorating the 1908 Springfield Race Riot.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is hosting the event June 10 at the Union Baptist Church, 1504 E. Monroe St., from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

It will feature a speaking program with guests:

• Brenda Mallory, Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality

• Shannon Estenoz, Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Fish and Wildlife and Parks

After the program, the floor will be opened to hear from local community members. A sign-in sheet will be available at the door for those who wish to offer a brief comment.

In 2020, the Race Riot locations were added to the African American Civil Rights Network. Efforts continue to have them declared a national monument. That would place the properties under the National Park Service management.

Those attending are asked to RSVP here.