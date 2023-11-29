Ice skating in downtown Springfield is back this year, but in a new location

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a skating rink using artificial ice. The rink had been at the Old State Capitol in recent years, but construction at that site forced the move to Union Square Park.

The rink is operated by Sangamon CEO, an entrepreneurship program for high school students to learn leadership and business skills. The students will operate the rink on the Wednesday and Saturday nights that Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Walks take place.

The rink’s surface is a polymer material that doesn’t melt like ice but still lets people zoom around on regular ice skates.

The Sangamon CEO program will operate the skating rink on:

· Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

· Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4 – 8:00 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

· Wednesday, Dec. 13, 4 – 8 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

On those dates, skates can be rented inside Union Station for a nominal fee, which helps support Sangamon CEO class activities. Rentals and skate times can be scheduled in advance at iventured-icerink.square.site.

Community volunteers will extend operations by staffing the rink on:

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 5 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

There will be no rental fee on those dates.

The presidential museum will offer free admission 4-7 p.m. until Dec. 23, although visitors are encouraged to “pay” by donating new personal hygiene items for people in need.

Winter-themed crafts for children and amazing lights and special effects for everyone will be offered. The Prairie Winds Flute Ensemble will perform in our exhibit “Here I Have Lived: Home in Illinois” on Dec. 2.

From Dec. 6 through Dec. 23, the ALPLM will welcome the Copper Coin Ballet Company on Wednesdays and Saturdays to perform “The Nutcracker.” seats must be reserved in advance on the ALPLM website’s Events page.

The ALPLM will be home to Illinois’ official Gold Star Family Christmas Tree beginning December 4th, following the lighting of the tree by Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Terry Prince. Decorated with personalized ornaments, the tree commemorates 349 Illinois heroes who lost their lives in combat.

And throughout the winter, the ALPLM hosts the Downtown Springfield Winter Farmers Market in historic Union Station. The market features baked goods, produce, meat, honey and more. It takes place 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and 17, March 2 and 16, and April 6 and 20.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.