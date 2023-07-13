Science Friday
Covering the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies, Science Friday is the source for entertaining and educational stories about science, technology, and other cool stuff.
European settlers nearly wiped out the North American beaver. Bringing them back may soften future floods and fires.
NASA’s Sonification Project aims to turn astrophysics data into sound, enabling visually impaired people to engage with outer space.
The ancient Pando tree inspired a sound artist to record the leviathan’s many movements.
The 3D-printed violins are affordable and still sound beautiful, making them great instruments for young learners.
In the Colombian Andes, a professional birder has developed trails to help visually disabled people take part in hiking and birding.
From pest control to pollination, what might be considered pesky insects actually play essential environmental roles.
An interdisciplinary group of scientists, researchers, and artists are using queerness as a lens to better understand the natural world.
Although scientists have theorized about this cosmic hum for years, they finally heard it by tracking pulses from spinning stars.
The endangered Przewalski’s horse and black-footed ferret are the faces of cloning for conservation.
The tissue box-sized satellite made space research easier, and cheaper.