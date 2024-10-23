Identities of fatal crash victims released

Authorities have released the names of two people who died after an accident near Springfield's west side late Monday night. It happened along Illinois Route 4 at the intersection with West Jefferson St.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 40-year old Anthony Carroll of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

28-year old Christian Markey of Springfield was transported by EMS from the scene of the incident and pronounced dead at Springfield Memorial Hospital in the emergency room at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday.

Preliminary autopsy results show both victims died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Illinois State Police said a 2005 red Hyundai Accent, driven by Markey, was traveling south on Illinois Route 4, when it struck the back of a 2005 purple Buick Allure, driven by Carroll, which was waiting at a stop light.

ISP said the crash caused the Buick to catch fire.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.