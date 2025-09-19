© 2025 NPR Illinois
Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past blasts off for a second series

By Craig McFarland,
Brett Rutherford
Published September 19, 2025 at 10:10 AM CDT
Disney+

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Brett and Craig blast off into the world of Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past! They kick things off with a spoiler-free review of the second series before diving into an incredible round of interviews. Hear from stars Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), who voice the lead characters in this galactic adventure. Then, writers and executive producers Dan Hernandezand Benji Samit join the conversation to share the creative process behind building this hilarious, action-packed Lego Star Wars story.

Whether you’re a lifelong Star Wars fan or just love a good laugh, this episode is one you won’t want to miss!

Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
