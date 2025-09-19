Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past blasts off for a second series

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Brett and Craig blast off into the world of Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past! They kick things off with a spoiler-free review of the second series before diving into an incredible round of interviews. Hear from stars Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), who voice the lead characters in this galactic adventure. Then, writers and executive producers Dan Hernandezand Benji Samit join the conversation to share the creative process behind building this hilarious, action-packed Lego Star Wars story.

Whether you’re a lifelong Star Wars fan or just love a good laugh, this episode is one you won’t want to miss!

