OSCARS FORUM 2024 (Part 2)

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy GoecknerBrandon Davis
Published March 9, 2024 at 7:21 PM CST
Olly Gibbs

The tradition continues at the Front Row as we are proud to once again bring your our Oscars Forum! We have an absolutley packed house of Front Row personalities as we break down all 10 films nominated for Best Picture, what they're nominated for and what they might be able to take home on Oscars night. Join Ryan, Jeremy, Brandon, Brett, Erin, Alex, Steve, Larry and the returning Lou Hare to get the low-down on how to win your Oscar pools this Sunday!

In this PART 2 we're discussing 5 films:
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
Maestro
Past Lives

THE 96th ACADEMY AWARDS will air LIVE on Sunday, March 10th on ABC.

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
