Director Peter Sohn is in his element in new Pixar film

In “Elemental” Disney-Pixar takes its audience to Element City, a vibrant place where fire, water, land and air live together, although not always harmoniously. In this second Pixar film by director Peter Sohn, we meet the hot-tempered Ember Lumen, a fire element voiced by Leah Lewis, and the oh so sensitive water element Wade Ripple, brought to life by Mamoudou Athie. These two characters meet by chance when a busted pipe floods the Lumen family shop. It may seem unlikely, but these two opposites attract, and we have one of Pixar’s most romantic and combustible love stories.

Although we see the classic story of two lovers who overcome obstacles to be together, the real heart of the story is in the relationship Ember has with her immigrant parents, played by Ronnie Del Carmen and Shila Ommi. Sohn found inspiration for this storyline in his own parents, who immigrated from Korea. “They came to this country with no language, no money, no connections. How did they do this?” said Sohn. “The whole idea came from this personal place of gratefulness.”

As for the usage of elements, Sohn thought back to the periodic table he drew on in school. “I was in science class. I was terrible. I drew over everything.” Sohn gave the elements on the table their own human characteristics and imagined them living in their own tiny, square apartments. “Copper lived next to helium, but be careful they’re gassy!” joked Sohn.

The filmmakers of “Elemental” have done an incredible job of bringing the elements to life while finding innovative ways for them to interact with their surroundings and each other. The animation is incredibly clever, and thankfully, no fire is extinguished and no water is lost to evaporation.

But it’s not just the creative animation that makes our characters loveable. The voice acting in “Elemental” is also dynamic and captivating. When it comes to our fiery and watery leads, we sit nervously tapping throughout the film wondering “will they or won’t they” while our parent characters leave us chuckling with amusement at their shenanigans.

If you are looking for a simply sweet story that illuminates the story of immigrants and their families, then “Elemental” will warm your heart and leave your tear ducts leaking like a busted pipe in Element City.