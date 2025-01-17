Priyanka Deo

Priyanka DeoEditor/Anchor/UIS Director of Student Media
A UIS CAP Scholar who captained the tennis team. Priyanka went on to study, live and work abroad in London; Los Angeles; Cambridge, Massachusetts; Mumbai; New Delhi; and now, Springfield, Illinois. Her career path includes media strategy, digital content creation, and public relations.
Priyanka joined NPR Illinois in 2025 as a project editor and anchor.
-
Press Forward Springfield is awarding its first project grants. NPR Illinois along with the Illinois Times and Capitol News Illinois will each receive funding to report on a different untold story in our community. The three reporting projects will be posted in May.