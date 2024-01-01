Peter Hancock - x
Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday that will pump an additional $700 million annually into Medicaid-funded nursing homes, provided they use that money to increase staff and wages in their facilities.
Republican Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman announced Monday that she will retire on July 7, marking the end of a long legal career that has included 48 years as a jurist. She would have been up for retention this year, but the timing of her retirement means the other six justices will appoint someone to serve in her 4th District seat until the 2024 elections. She has served on the high court since 2001.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the newly drawn congressional district map into law this week. That is despite criticism of both this product and another that resets state house and senate districts. Challengers to what Democrats put together will get their day in court next month.
Pritzker says maps reflect Illinois’ diversity, preserve minority representation
Three sets of plaintiffs challenging new legislative district maps. Democrats approved the political boundaries this fall.
2020-2021 Pre-K-12 enrollment fell 3.6 percent from previous year
Amended complaints comes as lawmakers begin congressional redistricting
Project aims to revitalize Chicago’s South Side
The Illinois General Assembly meets this week in Springfield