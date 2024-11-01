Nicholas Waterbury is the Assistant Research Director for the Center for State Policy and Leadership at the University of Illinois' Springfield (UIS) and an adjunct instructor with the UIS College of Public Affairs and Education. Nick is also a lecturer with the Department of Political Science at Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL). He earned his PhD in political science from WUSTL in 2022. Previously he earned an A.M. from WUSTL and a B.A. in political science from Michigan State University. Outside of work, Nick enjoys spending time on the tennis court, walking his Labrador Mix, and traveling a long way to watch sporting events.