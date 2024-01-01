Jerry Nowicki - x
The House on Wednesday advanced a measure to allocate $2.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay down more than half of its outstanding $4.5 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will resign on March 14 after three years leading the agency and two years navigating a deadly pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 32,000 Illinoisans.
Two of the state’s top officials each held news conferences Monday morning to outline current and proposed responses to increasing crime, including expressway shootings and organized retail thefts.
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker delivered his fourth proposed budget, this one for fiscal year 2023 which will begin July 1, and outlined spending plans for an anticipated $1.7 billion surplus for the fiscal year that will end June 30.
Illinois community colleges have a multi-billion dollar impact on the state’s economy and will be “integral in making a recovery from the pandemic an equitable one,” according a new report from the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies.
Backers of a graduated income tax constitutional amendment conceded defeat Wednesday for Gov. JB Pritzker’s marquee policy proposal that was projected...