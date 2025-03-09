Eric Murphy

Eric grew up in South Beloit, Illinois before joining the US Army upon high school graduation. He enlisted for four years and was subsequently stop-lossed to stay for a deployment with the 1st Cavalry Division in 2004, to Baghdad, Iraq.

Eric returned from Iraq 6 months into his deployment to recover from injuries sustained after his team encountered a roadside bomb where Eric and two other members of his team were injured.

He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 2005 and enrolled at Western Illinois University where he studied Journalism (Public Relations) and minored in Political Science.

Upon graduation, Eric was awarded an internship in Washington DC in 2008 during the Auto and Financial bailout programs and then qualified to participate in the the prestigious Illinois Legislative Staff Internship Program (ILSIP) through UIS in 2009 where Eric worked for the Illinois State Senate. He has been working in state government and political campaigns since then.

Eric’s fundraising experience has led him to make a recent career change to NPR Illinois in Springfield connecting the business community with our audience to support the mission of informing and culturally enriching central Illinois.

A resident of Chatham, Eric has a daughter, Violet who is an avid ice skater and involved in all things Chatham Titans.