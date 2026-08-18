Contact Alliie: aklima@uis.edu - 217-206-6094

Allie Klima joined NPR Illinois in July 2026 to develop major gifts to support its long-term sustainability. Allie brings a strong background in donor engagement, relationship-building, and mission-driven work.

She holds both a master’s degree in Sport Management and a bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Park Administration from Illinois State University.

Her career began in the ISU Athletic Ticket Office before progressing through professional sports sales and fundraising. She earned multiple MVP and Leadership Awards with the Chicago White Sox and later led multi‑million‑dollar philanthropic and ticketing initiatives with Playfly Sports at the UIUC Athletics Department.

Outside of work, Allie enjoys summer days on Lake Taylorville with her husband, baking sourdough bread, and relaxing with her cat, Morgan Freeman. She brings a warm, community-centered approach to her work and is passionate about advancing the mission of public media across Central Illinois.