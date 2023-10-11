Pipeline company pulls permit request | First Listen

A Nebraska company that has proposed a pipeline to carry CO2 from ethanol plants for storage in central Illinois has pulled a permit proposal in the state. Hearings were set for next week before the Illinois Commerce Commission. The future of the project remains uncertain.

Also:

Gov. Pritzker says the state and country unequivocally stand with Israel again Hamas.

An Illinois man was arrested after vandalizing the governor's Chicago home.

There are are concerns of fire due to drought as harvest season arrives.

Grant Gerlock with our Health and Harvest Desk reports on rural first responders' concerns over pipeline construction.