Overnight storms damage buildings at APL and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport | First Listen
- APL's buildings are a total loss, the airport operations remain normal as cleanup continues following last night's storm
- CWLP and Ameren working to restore power to customers
- President and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital is resigning
- A union leader says the Trump administration's hold on wind farms is impacting economic development in Central Illinois
- Three Collinsville teens have been detained by federal immigration agents after a traffic stop in Christian County.