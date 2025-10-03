No charges in the YNOT After School Camp tragedy | First Listen
- Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser says there was no evidence to support filing charges against the driver
- Three people are dead after a shooting in Pike County
- A new American Airlines schedule at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is designed to help business travelers fly SPI
- A woman from central Illinois is among those detained after the Israeli military intercepted a flotilla attempting to deliver food and medicine to Gaza