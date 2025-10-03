© 2025 NPR Illinois
No charges in the YNOT After School Camp tragedy | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 3, 2025 at 7:24 AM CDT
  • Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser says there was no evidence to support filing charges against the driver
  • Three people are dead after a shooting in Pike County
  • A new American Airlines schedule at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is designed to help business travelers fly SPI
  • A woman from central Illinois is among those detained after the Israeli military intercepted a flotilla attempting to deliver food and medicine to Gaza
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
