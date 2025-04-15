© 2025 NPR Illinois
The future of a homeschooling bill in the Illinois legislature is uncertain | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 15, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The Homeschool act would require families to register with the Regional Office of Education but the bill is currently stalled in the House
  • A bill that aims to help students in Illinois go to college is moving forward in the state's House of Representatives
  • Cocoa prices are making Easter candy more expensive
  • A bill that would expand parole opportunities for those who were sentenced to crimes before they were 21 does not get support in the Illinois House
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
