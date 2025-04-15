The future of a homeschooling bill in the Illinois legislature is uncertain | First Listen
- The Homeschool act would require families to register with the Regional Office of Education but the bill is currently stalled in the House
- A bill that aims to help students in Illinois go to college is moving forward in the state's House of Representatives
- Cocoa prices are making Easter candy more expensive
- A bill that would expand parole opportunities for those who were sentenced to crimes before they were 21 does not get support in the Illinois House