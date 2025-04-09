The trial of Sean Grayson will be moved to Peoria County | First Listen
- A Sangamon County judge grants a change of venue for Sean Grayson's trial in the first degree murder shooting of Sonya Massey
- Advocates are pushing for an overdose prevention site pilot program through a bill in the Illinois legislature
- The CEO of the Federal Reserve of Chicago says President Trump's new tariffs have some consumers on edge
- An agriculture executive says tariffs are creating a lot of uncertainty heading into a new planting season