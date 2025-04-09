© 2025 NPR Illinois
The trial of Sean Grayson will be moved to Peoria County | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 9, 2025 at 7:58 AM CDT
  • A Sangamon County judge grants a change of venue for Sean Grayson's trial in the first degree murder shooting of Sonya Massey
  • Advocates are pushing for an overdose prevention site pilot program through a bill in the Illinois legislature
  • The CEO of the Federal Reserve of Chicago says President Trump's new tariffs have some consumers on edge
  • An agriculture executive says tariffs are creating a lot of uncertainty heading into a new planting season
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
