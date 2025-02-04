Proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico could greatly impact Illinois industries | First Listen
- Illinois does more than $100 billion of annual trade with Canada and Mexico so tariffs could threaten Illinois industries
- Five Illinois House Republicans say they've been punished by their own party leadership
- The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a dashboard for data on firearm-related injuries and violent deaths
- Some Illinois Democrats are pushing the General Assembly to pass legislation to require the state's five pension systems to divest from fossil fuel companies