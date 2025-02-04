© 2025 NPR Illinois
Proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico could greatly impact Illinois industries | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 4, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois does more than $100 billion of annual trade with Canada and Mexico so tariffs could threaten Illinois industries
  • Five Illinois House Republicans say they've been punished by their own party leadership
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a dashboard for data on firearm-related injuries and violent deaths
  • Some Illinois Democrats are pushing the General Assembly to pass legislation to require the state's five pension systems to divest from fossil fuel companies
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
