Madigan trial to resume in January, state's future for energy reliability and more | First Listen
Defense lawyers for former House Speaker Michael Madigan called their first witness in his trial
Current and former state officials are sounding alarm bells about the state's future for energy reliability
Springfield Park District redeveloping parts of Lincoln Park to make it more accessible
State budget officials told the Illinois State Board of Education concerned about a projected $3.2 billion state deficit and how it could affect K-12 school funding