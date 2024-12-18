© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GrubHub to pay $25 million to customers, drivers and restaurants nationwide

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Mawa Iqbal
Published December 18, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST
Grub Hub delivery driver on the walk to a POD Hotel in NYC
Elvert Barnes
/
"57.WalkToPODHotel.NYC.24June2021" by Elvert Barnes is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/?ref=openverse.
Grub Hub delivery driver on the walk to a POD Hotel in NYC

Food delivery app GrubHub will pay nearly 25 million dollars to customers, drivers and restaurants nationwide, thanks to a multi-year investigation from the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the Federal Trade Commission.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul says he launched the probe after receiving numerous complaints.

He says GrubHub misled customers about the cost of delivery and the benefits of a subscription plan. He says the company also misled drivers about the amount of money they would make.
Tags
News Illinois Attorney GeneralGrubHub
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
See stories by Mawa Iqbal
Related Stories