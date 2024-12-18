GrubHub to pay $25 million to customers, drivers and restaurants nationwide

Food delivery app GrubHub will pay nearly 25 million dollars to customers, drivers and restaurants nationwide, thanks to a multi-year investigation from the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the Federal Trade Commission.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul says he launched the probe after receiving numerous complaints.

He says GrubHub misled customers about the cost of delivery and the benefits of a subscription plan. He says the company also misled drivers about the amount of money they would make.