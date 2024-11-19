© 2024 NPR Illinois
Lawmakers in Springfield trying to figure out fixes for the pension system issues | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 19, 2024 at 6:41 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Tier 2 employees could get fewer benefits upon retirement than social security would offer which runs afoul of "safe harbor" rules
  • Advocates for undocumented college students in Illinois are preparing for Donald Trump's second term
  • Ukrainian Americans also anxious about the reelection of Donald Trump
  • Honey bee colonies in the Midwest are dying due to pesticides and unfavorable landscapes and weather
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
