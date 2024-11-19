Lawmakers in Springfield trying to figure out fixes for the pension system issues | First Listen
- Tier 2 employees could get fewer benefits upon retirement than social security would offer which runs afoul of "safe harbor" rules
- Advocates for undocumented college students in Illinois are preparing for Donald Trump's second term
- Ukrainian Americans also anxious about the reelection of Donald Trump
- Honey bee colonies in the Midwest are dying due to pesticides and unfavorable landscapes and weather