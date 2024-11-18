© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RSVP for THANK YOU FEST Nov. 26

A family is suing the Illinois Department of Corrections | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 18, 2024 at 8:14 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A lawsuit field against the Illinois Department of Corrections, on behalf of Michael Broadway, claims his death was preventable
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is not a fan of downstate counties passing advisory referendums about seceding from the state
  • Cannabis Research Institute has launched in Chicago
  • Fifth Street will be closed in Springfield through Wednesday for a crane operation
  • Two scientists receive the World Food Prize in Des Moines
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories