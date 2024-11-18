A family is suing the Illinois Department of Corrections | First Listen
- A lawsuit field against the Illinois Department of Corrections, on behalf of Michael Broadway, claims his death was preventable
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is not a fan of downstate counties passing advisory referendums about seceding from the state
- Cannabis Research Institute has launched in Chicago
- Fifth Street will be closed in Springfield through Wednesday for a crane operation
- Two scientists receive the World Food Prize in Des Moines