Testimony of one key government witness in Madigan corruption trial wraps up | First Listen
- Former Commonwealth Edison executive Fidel Marquez was on the stand for six days in the corruption trial of former House Speaker Michael Madigan
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he wants to confirm the rest of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees during the lame duck session
- A new report finds greenhouse gas emissions in Illinois have dropped
- Movement of grain during harvest can lead to serious accidents
- Midwest Family radio stations will be sold to Woodward Communications
- The Illinois Innocence Project has helped free man after he spent 32 year in prison wrongfully convicted of murder