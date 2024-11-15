© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RSVP for THANK YOU FEST Nov. 26

Testimony of one key government witness in Madigan corruption trial wraps up | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 15, 2024 at 6:24 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Former Commonwealth Edison executive Fidel Marquez was on the stand for six days in the corruption trial of former House Speaker Michael Madigan
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he wants to confirm the rest of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees during the lame duck session
  • A new report finds greenhouse gas emissions in Illinois have dropped
  • Movement of grain during harvest can lead to serious accidents
  • Midwest Family radio stations will be sold to Woodward Communications
  • The Illinois Innocence Project has helped free man after he spent 32 year in prison wrongfully convicted of murder
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories