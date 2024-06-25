Sixty-one percent of American adults projected to develop heart disease by 2050 | First Listen
- The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade two years ago and now abortion funds are starting to run out of money
- Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke sentenced to two years in prison and fined
- Gun violence prevention groups in Illinois celebrating a U.S. Supreme Court ruling as a win for gun control
- Springfield native Ryan Held headed to the Olympics in Paris