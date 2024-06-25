© 2024 NPR Illinois
Sixty-one percent of American adults projected to develop heart disease by 2050 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 25, 2024 at 7:19 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Sixty-one percent of American adults projected to develop heart disease by 2050
  • The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade two years ago and now abortion funds are starting to run out of money
  • Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke sentenced to two years in prison and fined
  • Gun violence prevention groups in Illinois celebrating a U.S. Supreme Court ruling as a win for gun control
  • Springfield native Ryan Held headed to the Olympics in Paris
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
