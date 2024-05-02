Protesters on Illinois State University's campus take down their tent encampment | First Listen
- Protesters on Illinois State University's campus take down their tent encampment
- Illinois state senators questioning Governor JB Pritzker's plan to provide expanded drug coverage for state workers
- Muslim action day representatives request the state to ask for a cease fire in Gaza
- Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is concerned about a plan to move the distribution center for the US Postal Service from Springfield to St. Louis
- The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum receives a document that started the Civil War
- Cicadas will be out in force soon, according to Ken Johnson, Horticulturist at U of I Extension