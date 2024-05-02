© 2024 NPR Illinois
Protesters on Illinois State University's campus take down their tent encampment | First Listen

Published May 2, 2024 at 9:10 AM CDT
  • Protesters on Illinois State University's campus take down their tent encampment
  • Illinois state senators questioning Governor JB Pritzker's plan to provide expanded drug coverage for state workers
  • Muslim action day representatives request the state to ask for a cease fire in Gaza
  • Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is concerned about a plan to move the distribution center for the US Postal Service from Springfield to St. Louis
  • The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum receives a document that started the Civil War
  • Cicadas will be out in force soon, according to Ken Johnson, Horticulturist at U of I Extension
